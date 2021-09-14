The University of Wisconsin Law School is pleased to announce that Michael States will serve as the inaugural Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In this newly created role, Dean States will lead the Law School’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, with an emphasis on racial and social justice.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are central values in everything we do,” says UW Law Dean Dan Tokaji. “By joining our leadership team, Dean States will help us innovate and build strong relationships within the Law School community and beyond. Our students have long advocated for a DEI dean, and we are thrilled that Dean States has agreed to join us at UW Law.”

Dean States will support our diverse student body, expand existing programs and services, and launch anti-racism initiatives that can be a model for law schools across the country. He will also play a leading role in making UW Law a more inclusive community and fostering dialogue across our diverse identities, backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.

“Through the interview process and learning more about this incredible community, I have been so impressed by the commitment and enthusiasm for creating a more inclusive, stronger community in the Law School and beyond,” says Dean States. “I am eager to join the Law School community and build out what we can accomplish together.”

Law schools play a critical role in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, says Tokaji.

“UW Law aspires to educate change agents, lawyers and future leaders who are prepared to tackle complex issues and advance justice in communities across the state, the nation, and the world,” says Tokaji. “Dean States will help us accomplish that core component of our mission.”

Dean States comes to UW-Madison from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where he currently serves as Assistant Dean for Admissions, Diversity, and Inclusion. He will assume the position of Associate Dean for DEI at UW Law on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

